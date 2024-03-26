Congress May Release Final LS Candidate from TS Today

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will leave for Delhi on Wednesday to take part in AICC's central election committee (CEC) meeting convened to finalise candidates for the Lok Sabha elections for Telangana state. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy will also take part in the meeting.

The Congress' third and final list of candidates for eight seats is expected to be released on Wednesday after the CEC meeting. The Congress has so far announced the candidates for nine Lok Sabha constituencies in two phases on March 8 and 21.

All eyes will be on Khammam and Bhongir Lok Sabha seats for which there is competition among ministers to secure tickets to their family members. Deputy CM Bhatti is seeking the Khammam ticket for his wife Nandini while revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy wants it for his brother Ponguleti Prasad Reddy.

Similarly, Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy is seeking Bhongir ticket to his wife Laxmi, with support from his brother and minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. The selection of candidates for Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Warangal seats is also being keenly watched as there are multiple aspirants.