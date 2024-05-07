Congress Makes Unviable Promises, says Konda

Hyderabad: BJP Chevella candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said that the Congress had a history of making unviable promises to power by hook or crook. “Their manifesto lacks seriousness because it is drafted by outsiders, with no grasp of ground realities," he said and added that the party thought it would not be held accountable.

Addressing autorickshaw drivers at Shamshabad, Vishweshwar Reddy said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who only promises to voters what he can fulfil. Once Modi makes a promise, he will go to any extent to fulfil it, Vishweshwar Reddy said.

He said Modi had solved the 500-year-old Ayodhya Ram Mandir problem and the 75-year-old Article 370 issue with ease, to the astonishment of everyone including the Congress.

Vishweshwar Reddy said that the Congress had levelled corruption charges against his rival G. Ranjith Reddy earlier but had given him a ticket for the elections. He also accused Congress of resorting to deception, as they made an individual with the same name as his file a nomination.