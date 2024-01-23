Congress lukewarm to BRS Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy's overtures

HYDERABAD: The Congress has been lukewarm to BRS Chevella MP G. Ranjith Reddy's overtures to join the party. The buzz in Congress circles is that Ranjith Reddy is desperately trying to join Congress after his survey reports indicated that upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Chevella will be a direct fight between Congress and BJP and the BRS stood no chance.



The Congress leadership is looking for a leader with a clean record.

Ranjith Reddy's survey reports went viral on social media platforms which led to the desertion of the BRS second-rung leaders into other parties. Few days ago, several of them, including sarpanchs, MPTC and ZPTC members, joined the BJP in the presence of former Chevella MP and BJP leader Konda Vishweshwar Reddy.





This made Ranjith Reddy furious and reportedly abused Vishweshwar Reddy over phone. The police booked a case against Ranjith Reddy after the BJP leader filed a complaint.