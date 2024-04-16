Congress likely to declare candidates for Khammam, Karimnagar, Hyd today

The Congress is likely to declare its final list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Telangana on Tuesday. The party is yet to name candidates for three Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, namely, Khammam, Karimnagar and Hyderabad. Speculations are rife that the party high command has finalised the candidature of Ponguleti Prasad Reddy, the brother of revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy for Khammam and Velichala Rajender Rao for Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat. It is speculated that Hyderabad District Congress Committee (DCC) president Sameer Waliullah will be the candidate for Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat although there is a talk in party circles that the party high command is also considering fielding a non-minority candidate for Hyderabad Lok Sabha as part of understanding with AIMIM to have a 'friendly contest'.The Congress declared candidates for 14 out of total 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana so far. However, the declaration of candidates for Khammam and Karimangar was put on hold due to multiple aspirants and ministers lobbying to get tickets for their kin.For Khammam ticket, minster Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy is insisting on ticket for his brother Ponguleti Praasad, while Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is seeking ticket to his wife Nandini. Besides, agriculture minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao is seeking ticket for his son Tummala Yugandhar.For Karimnagar seat, minister Ponnam Prabhakar is seeking ticket to his supporter and former MLA A.Praveen Reddy.