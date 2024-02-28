Congress, Left, Foes in Kerala, BFFs Elsewhere: Modi

Tiruppur/Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a strong pitch for the BJP in the south against the major parties in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Taking a swipe at the Congress and the Communist parties, Modi said they are enemies in Kerala but are BFFs (best friends forever) elsewhere.

In back-to-back events in the two southern states that have always cold-shouldered the BJP, Modi asserted his party came second to none when delivering to the people of the two states.



In Kerala, speaking at the conclusion ceremony of the BJP state unit’s padayatra at the



Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, the Prime Minister ridiculed the Opposition claiming it lacks a roadmap for the nation’s progress and is therefore convinced it won’t win the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, due to which its leaders resort to abusing him. “The Congress and the Communists are each other’s enemies in Kerala, but in other states, they are BFFs. BFFs means best friends forever,” he said.

Modi said that the Congress accused the Communist Chief Minister (Pinarayi Vijayan) of being involved in corruption and scams and termed the Left government as fascist. “The Communists in response, lathi-charged the Congress workers and termed their previous administrations as being involved in various scams. However, outside Kerala, at the I.N.D.I.A bloc meetings, they sit together, eat samosas and biscuits, and have tea,” he said, pointing out the incongruity.

In a veiled reference to Rahul Gandhi, who represents Wayanad seat in Lok Sabha, Modi said that the Communists were advising the Congress to keep its ‘Yuvraj’ (prince) out of Kerala.

In Tamil Nadu, Modi was all too critical of the ruling DMK. However, he was effusive in his praise for the AIADMK stalwarts -- late chief ministers M.G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa.

Modi’s elaborate praise for the two leaders, especially for MGR who enjoys a cult status, came at Palladam. The town is part of the western region considered as the AIADMK’s bastion.



His use of the Tamil word ‘kongu,’ commonly used for the region that comprises Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem, Erode and Namakkal, raised many an eyebrow.



The event also marked the culmination of BJP state chief K. Annamalai’s ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ padayatra, launched in July last.



While Modi touched upon issues of Tamil pride such as ‘Sengol,’ the scepter installed in the Parliament, he also slammed the DMK for its dynasty politics as “insulting” MGR whose political journey was based on talent.



His relationship with TN was not political but emotional and the state has shown him much love, he said.



He further said the Sengol was installed in the Parliament “respecting the grand heritage of this country and Tamil Nadu.” Later in the day, he visited the famous Madurai Meenakshi temple and offered prayers.

