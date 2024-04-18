Congress-led INDIA will win 115 seats in south, says Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday said the Congress-led INDIA bloc will win 115 Lok Sabha seats out of the 130 in the southern states and the BJP will be confined to less than 15 in the south.

Speaking at public meetings in support of the Congress-led UDF in Kerala, Revanth Reddy said the southern states, including Telangana, will play a key role in dethroning the BJP-led government at the Centre and paving the way for the formation of the Congress-led INDIA government and Rahul Gandhi will take oath as the Prime Minister on June 9.

During his interaction with farmers in Kerala, the Chief Minister recalled that the BJP-led government at the Centre failed to deliver on its major poll promise of doubling farmers' income in the last 10 years.

He accused Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of colluding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi fearing ED cases against him and supporting the BJP candidate in Wayanad Lok Sabha seat against Rahul Gandhi.

The TPCC chief said that as the BJP is losing ground in northern states, it is trying to win more seats from southern states, but it also proved futile.

"In southern states, there are 130 seats. The BJP is going to get hardly 12-15. The rest will go with INDIA. In Telangana alone ,the Congress will win 14 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats," Revanth Reddy said while campaigning for the Congress candidate Adoor Prakash in Attingal in Kerala.

Revanth Reddy expressed confidence about the INDIA bloc winning all 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, where BJP candidates won't even retain deposits in a majority of the seats.

Referring to the BJP's 'Ab Ki Baar, 400 Paar' slogan, Revanth Reddy said, "It is very similar to what BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao campaigned in Telangana. He claimed that the BRS will win 100 seats in Assembly polls but got just 39. The BJP is also trying to confuse people with the '400 paar' campaign but the voters will teach the BJP a lesson."

Revanth Reddy said the people of Kerala have a golden opportunity at hand to have their own MP (Rahul Gandhi) as the next prime minister. He accused Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan of failing to take on Narendra Modi effectively because of his alleged corruption.

“The Kerala Chief Minister’s role model is KCR. The father-son duo had indulged in massive corruption in Telangana during the BRS regime. In Kerala also, there are corruption allegations against the chief minister and his family," Revanth Reddy observed.