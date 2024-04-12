Congress Kharge Accuses BJP of 'Break and Make' Tactics

Kalaburagi: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has claimed that the strong undercurrent of support for the INDI Alliance has prompted Prime Minister Modi's extensive campaigning efforts across the country. He accused the BJP of engaging in what he termed as 'Todo Phodo Sarkar Banao' (Break and Make Government) in various states and "Modi ji is involved in a series of campaigns in the country. It is because of the undercurrent in support of the INDI Alliance. This has compelled him to participate in roadshows and campaigns wherever invited," Kharge said while addressing the party rally in Kalaburagi on Friday.

"Those previously deemed corrupt, facing charges by enforcement agencies, are now welcomed into the BJP fold. Modi and Shah have a big washing machine which cleanses people. He (Narendra Modi) speaks of not tolerating corruption. But the corrupt are sitting next to the BJP leaders," he alleged.

Kharge accused the BJP of adopting disruptive tactics to form governments in various states.

"They are involved in the 'Todo Phodo Sarkar Banao' strategy. That is what they did in Karnataka and also in states like Maharashtra, Goa, and Madhya Pradesh. This is the 'democratic principles,' of Modi and Shah. They are protecting democracy and the constitution," Kharge mocked.

Turning his attention to the Modi government's alleged neglect of developmental initiatives, Kharge emphasized the important role played by the Congress in securing special status for Kalyana Karnataka (Hyderabad Karnataka) districts through Article 371J.



"If you want development in the region then vote for Congress. We had worked to get special status for the region which helped the people in various types including job and education," he said and listed the developmental works. He lamented the lack of progress under the current administration and urged voters to prioritize development by throwing their weight behind the Congress.

“Modi ji flagged off one train and was seen waving the green flag. I had provided 37 trains but never took credit. Those who understand the problem of the people never concentrate on taking credit but do the work on their own. The initiatives to establish a Central University, expand the National Highway network, establish a bogie factory, and set up a textile park in the region were undertaken proactively, without external prompting. These efforts were driven by our recognition of the region's socioeconomic challenges," he added.

Kharge also conveyed his disappointment regarding the region's voters endorsing Modi despite the Congress's extensive developmental efforts.

"In the previous election, I faced defeat. People speak about our developmental works, yet it perplexes me why they forget when they step into the polling booth. Let us not overlook the transformative impact of Article 371 J. It is imperative to recognize the sentiments of those dedicated to fostering development," he said.

Challenging the BJP's performance record, Kharge dared them to match his achievements as a minister, while also questioning the fulfillment of Modi's electoral promises regarding job creation, farmers' income, and curbing inflation.

"We fulfilled our guarantees in Karnataka and are doing it in Telangana also. But what about Modi ji's promises," he questioned.

“My aim is to bring change in society, cultivate a truly prosperous Kalyana Karnataka, and uphold the principles of Basavanna and Ambedkar's vision of social justice,” he said.

“This election is not about winning Radhakrishna (Congress candidate in Gulbarga) or the Congress party. But this is to protect the constituency of India and democracy. If you want democracy and constitution and if you want development then vote for Congress,” he added.

Kharge emphasized the broader significance of the upcoming elections, urging voters to defend democracy, uphold constitutional values, and prioritize development.

The rally was held following the nomination of Kharge's son-in-law, Radhakrishna, as the Congress candidate from Gulbarga constituency.











