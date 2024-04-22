Congress Khammam ticket tussle reaches Bengaluru

Hyderabad: The stalemate over Congress candidates for Khammam, Karimnagar and Hyderabad Lok Sabha seats continues even though filling of nominations ends in three days on April 25.

Party sources said that the Congress high command has roped in Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to resolve the Khammam candidate issue between Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

While Bhatti is seeking the ticket for his wife Nandini, Srinivas Reddy wants it for his brother Prasad Reddy.

Sources added that they headed to Bengaluru on Monday and discussed the issue with Shivakumar. It was learnt that AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge was in town and the TS leaders discussed the issue with him.

Former Warangal MP R. Surender Reddy's son R. Raghurami Reddy is also in the race for the Khammam ticket.

Sources said that both Bhatti and Srinivas Reddy pitched for fielding a local from Khammam district, whoever it may be, against the backdrop of speculation over party leadership considering the candidature of Mandava Venkateshwar Rao of Nizamabad district.

For Karimnagar, former Congress MLA A. Praveen Reddy and Velichala Rajender Rao, who has the support of minister Ponnam Prabhakar, are in the race. For Hyderabad, the Congress is reportedly considering Sameer Waliullah, president of Hyderabad district Congress committee.



