Congress in Talks Before Naming Adilabad LS Candidate

Adilabad: New names are surfacing in the race for Congress ticket for the Adilabad Lok Sabha seat. Lambadas are mounting pressure on the party high command to allocate the party ticket to their community while BJP sitting MP Soyam Bapu Rao is rumoured to be in talks to join the Congress party.

The Mahbubabad and Adilabad MP seats are reserved for STs, out of a total of 17 seats in the state.

The Congress party is considering all the equations, including the demands from Adivasis and Lambadas and the role of non-tribal voters, as also the merits and demerits of rival BJP and BRS candidates before announcing its candidate for the Adilabad LS seat.

The BRS has announced the name of former MLA Atram Sakku as its candidate for the Adilabad seat while the BJP named Godam Nagesh as its candidate after denying the ticket to Soyam Bapu Rao.

The Congress has already announced Balaram Naik as its candidate for Mahbubabad. Now, Adivasis are demanding that the Congress allocate the Adilabad MP ticket for the Adivasi candidate.

The party high command did not announce the party candidate for the Adilabad MP seat though the matter came up for discussion in the Congress elections committee (CEC) meeting.

Meanwhile, the Panchayat Raj Minister Dansari Anasuya, who is also in-charge minister for the Adilabad parliament constituency, is holding meetings with party workers at different places to activate the cadre and second-rung leaders.

On the other hand, the Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) president Prof Kodanda Ram visited the Kadam project and inquired with the officials about the status of the project on Sunday. He appealed to the Congress government to help the farmers of Mancherial and Nirmal by undertaking repairs on war footing to the project.