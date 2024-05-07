Hyderabad: Congress Hyderabad candidate Mohammed Waliullah Sameer has accused his rival, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, of amassing vast wealth while ignoring the city's enduring poverty.

Sameer highlighted the contrast between the growing fortunes of some political leaders and the persistent poverty among their constituents. "Hyderabad will remain a constituency of poor voters, but rich leaders if MIM or BJP wins," he stated and emphasised that only a Congress win could bring tangible benefits to the people.

He said Owaisi's declared assets had increased from Rs 39.02 lakh in 2004 to Rs 93.02 lakh in 2009, Rs 4.06 crore in 2014, Rs 13 crore in 2019, and Rs 19 crore in 2024. This represents a nearly 49-fold increase in assets in 20 years, he said.

Sameer made these remarks during a media briefing ahead of a massive bike rally in the Karwan constituency on Tuesday. Congress senior leaders including Karwan incharge Osman Ali Hajiri and others participated in the bike rally and public meeting.

The bike rally, starting from Tolichowki crossroads near Rumaan Hotel, covered a long route through several locations, including Seven Tombs, Golconda Fort, and Langar Houz, before culminating at Puranapul crossroads. The event attracted a significant turnout and was followed by a large public meeting at Tolichowki Chowrasta.