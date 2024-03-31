Top
Congress Holds Poll Preparatory Meeting in Nizamabad

DC Correspondent
31 March 2024 2:37 AM GMT (Update:2024-03-31 02:40:21)
Congress Holds Poll Preparatory Meeting in Nizamabad
Nizamabad Congress MP candidate T. Jeevan Reddy during the parliamentary constituency preparatory meeting in Nizamabad district on Sunday. (Image: Twitter)

Nizamabad: Congress senior leaders held a parliamentary constituency preparatory meeting here on Sunday and called upon party scores to work hard for the victory of Nizamabad Congress MP candidate T. Jeevan Reddy as the people were in favour of the party according to them.

Jeevan Reddy, advisor to the state government Mohammed Ali Shabbir, MLAs P. Sudarshan Reddy, R. Bhupathi Reddy, former MLC Akula Lalitha, DCC president Manala Mohan Reddy, Urdu Academy chairman Taher Bin Hamdan and others attended the meeting.

After the declaration of his candidature for the constituency, Jeevan Reddy started meeting the party leaders in the Nizamabad district. He said that he would concentrate on all Assembly constituencies under Nizamabad parliamentary segment limits.

