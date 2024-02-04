Congress Has No Moral Right to Speak About Indravelli Martyrs: BRS MLA Kova Laxmi

ADILABAD: BRS MLA Kova Laxmi of Asifabad and former MLA Atram Sakku on Saturday said the Congress party had no moral right to speak about Indravelli martyrs and Adivasi fighting for their rights since it was the Congress government under which police opened fire on Adivasis who gathered at Indravelli in 1981.

They said that even Adivasis were not allowed to pay homage to the martyrs during the Congress government in the past. The BRS leaders questioned why Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in his speech spared Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP while targeting the BRS and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Kova Laxmi said it was the BRS government which issued pattas to podu lands and constructed Komaram Bheem’s museum at Jodeghat. The BRS worked for the welfare and development of Adivasis in the state, she noted.

Atram Sakku said the Congress was again firing bullets at Adivasis from the gun of Adivasi leader and minister Seethakka to create differences among tribal people.

He said being worked in the revolutionary movement, Seethakka knew very well how the police firing at Indravelli took place during the gathering of Rythu Coolie Sangam demanding rights for Jal, Jangal and Jameen and wages.