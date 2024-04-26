Congress has an edge over its opponents in Peddapalli

Adilabad: Congress candidate Gaddam Vamsi appears to have an edge over his rivals Koppula Eshwar (BRS) and Gomasa Srinivas (BJP) in the Peddapalli Lok Sabha constituency, as the party had won all its seven Assembly segments in the recent state polls.



Of the seven segments, Vamsi Krishna’s father Gaddam Vivek is the Chennur legislator and his uncle Gaddam Vinod won from Bellampalli. Besides, he carries the legacy of the late Gaddam Venkatswamy, or ‘Kaka’, a popular leader who held many posts and positions and did wide-ranging work.

The Nethakani (Nethakari Mahar) and Singareni worker's families' votes are in considerable numbers and will have some influence on the voting. Vamsi Krishna expressed confidence in winning the seat by a considerable margin.

BRS candidate Koppula Eshwar claimed that there was an anti-Congress wave in the constituency and the party campaign was drawing a good response. He alleged Congress came to power with false promises and people realised this.

Eshwar claimed that he was a former Singareni worker and was very familiar with the Singareni worker's problems.

Eshwar was raising the issue of only one family enjoying the posts in the reserved constituencies in the constituency.

BJP has pinned its hopes on the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that people would vote for the without much bothering about its candidate.

BJP candidate Gomasa Srinivas recently joined the party from the Congress. He contested as a BRS candidate in 2009 but was defeated.

Srinivas said that there was a Modi wave and people wanted his leadership. He added that he was not a new leader for the area and was very much familiar to the people, unlike a Congress candidate who came from Hyderabad.

Peddapalli MP B. Venkatesh Netha of the BRS recently joined the Congress by gaining a party ticket to contest from the Peddapalli Lok Sabha seat but he was denied a party ticket. Venkatesh Netha is not participating in the Congress’ election campaign.

Seven seats with the Congress

Chennir: Gaddam Vivek

Bellampalli Gaddam Vinod

Manthani: Minister D. Sridhar Babu

Mancherial: K. Premsagar Rao

Dharmapuri: Adluri Laxman Kumar

Ramagundam: Makkan Singh Thakur

Peddapalli: Chinthakunta Vijaya Ramana Rao

Electorate

Total: 15,92,996

Men: 7,87,140

Women: 8,05,755

Third Gender: 101