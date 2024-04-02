Congress Govt Will Not Implement CAA in TS, Says Uttam

Hyderabad: Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday said that the Congress government in Telangana state would not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) or the National Register of Citizens (NRC), joining a slew of states that have made a similar declaration.

He said only the Congress was capable of fighting the BJP at the national level and observed that the return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third term would deal a severe blow to the minorities, especially Muslims. “Despite fierce opposition, the BJP government has already implemented the CAA. If the BJP wins again, it will likely introduce the NRC and NPR. Therefore, to safeguard secularism in the country, people must support the Congress,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

"It is not just about who will be the next MP, but more crucially, who will be the next PM. If Modi is re-elected, he will dismantle the secular fabric. However, if Rahul Gandhi becomes the PM, he will uphold secularism and democracy," he emphasised.

Speaking at an Iftar party at Kodad on Tuesday, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the return of the Congress to power had reinstated democracy and secularism in the state. He said minorities faced suppression and neglect under the previous BRS regime. “None of the promises made to them, including 12 per cent reservation for Muslims, were honoured. They faced discrimination at all levels when the BRS was in power.”

Calling BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao a pseudo-secular politician who had strengthened the roots of the BJP and the RSS in the last 10 years, Uttam Kumar Reddy said only the Congress could guarantee the continuance of secularism and democracy.

He said regional parties like the BRS and the Telugu Desam could be trusted as they could align with the BJP anytime for their interests. Citing an instance, he said the TD came out of the NDA for the 2018 elections and has since rejoined the BJP-led alliance. Similarly, he said the BRS has been a secret ally of the BJP in Telangana state, and soon, it will make its friendship an open affair.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said the Congress had initiated welfare schemes for minorities in Telangana state. As promised, he said, the Budget for minority welfare will be increased to Rs 4,000 crore, and a sub-plan for minorities will be introduced after the Lok Sabha elections.

He said the Congress government, within 100 days of coming to power, had completed the appointment to nominated posts at all the institutions related to minority welfare.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress government had made elaborate arrangements for Ramzan across the state and allowed shops and establishments to stay open till late at night