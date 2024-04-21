Congress govt committed to welfare of Singareni workers: Sridhar Babu

Karimnagar: The BRS government neglected the Singareni workers, but the Congress is taking up several programmes for their betterment, IT minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu said on Sunday.

Party MLAs Gaddam Vinod, Raj Tagore Makkan Singh and Gaddam Vivekananda were present along with leaders of INTUC and the Singareni workers’ union.



He said the Congress government would launch a `1-crore insurance scheme to family members of each Singareni worker who dies on duty.



“The Congress government is going to fulfill the dream of Singareni workers to have their own house and would take the initiative on this from June 6 at Ramagundam,” he told a meeting he held with members of the Singareni coal mine labour union and Intuc at Godavarikhani while campaigning for Congress Peddapalli candidate Gaddam Vamshi Krishna.



Sridhar Babu said that the late Gaddam Venkat Swamy had worked for the welfare of Singareni workers for over 70 years. Inheriting the legacy, Vamshi Krishna was aware of their problems and would will work hard to resolve them.



Intuc alleged that former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had tried to privatise the Singareni Collieries (SCCL). “He owned some private companies in the name of benamis, and these were fielded by KCR to purchase SCCL,” they said.



The leaders said there are plans for construction of a Super Specialty hospital for the Singareni workers. “The Congress party that is in power in Telangana is likely to form the next government at the Centre. We shall take up several developmental programmes here,” they said.

