Congress government is neglecting Muslims: KTR

Hyderabad: The BRS on Wednesday appealed to the minority Muslim community in Malkajgiri constituency to vote for its candidate Ragidi Laxma Reddy and support party president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a meeting of the party’s minority wing workers in Kushaiguda, along with BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, Laxma Reddy said, “In 10 years as the chief minister, KCR worked and did a lot for Muslims. On the other hand, the BJP and its candidate Etala Rajendar only talk about religion. He urged the Muslim community to bless and vote for him so he can work for them and their welfare.”

Rama Rao said all Prime Minister Narendra Modi does is to fill the hearts of people with hatred against one another. “If you ask him what he did for Muslims and the poor, he will have nothing to say. KCR is a Hindu, but he never used religion for politics.,” Rama Rao said.

The BRS leader said after Chandrashekar Rao demitted office as the chief minister, the new Congress government did not even give the ‘Ramzan Tohfa’ to Muslims this year. Not only that, the Congress did not keep its Six Guarantees. Though people believed Congress’s promises and voted it into power, people in Hyderabad did not believe that party and did not give it their votes in the Assembly elections. This time too, vote for BRS and ensure our party sends at least 12 members to the Lok Sabha so the voice of Telangana stays strong in the Parliament,” Rama Rao said.