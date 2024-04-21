Congress fulfilled 5Gs in 100 days, says Revanth

Hyderabad: Underlining that the Congress government had implemented five of the Six Guarantees made during the Assembly elections, TPCC president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday promised to the people and farmers that the Congress government would waive farmer loans up to Rs 2 lakh, as promised previously, within August 15.

Speaking at a well-attended meeting at Bhongir in support of party Lok Sabha candidate Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Revanth Reddy announced that the government would change the name of Yadadri to Yadagirigutta; the BRS government had renamed the temple town some years ago.

Revanth Reddy alleged that BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao was out to dethrone the government. "Does he want to dethrone the Congress government for the free bus services to women, 200 free units supply to the poor, Rs 500 domestic gas cylinder supply and Rs 10 lakh Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme,” he asked.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the Congress government has successfully implemented five guarantees within 100 days after coming to power and provided 30,000 job opportunities for the youths. When the BRS was in power, it failed to release job notifications and competitive exams were cancelled after question papers were leaked.

“As Chief Minister, I meet at least 1,500 people every day and work 18 hours a day,” he said. “Pragathi Bhavan, which was built with people's money, has been transformed into Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Bhavan by conducting Praja Darbars.”

He said the BRS and the BJP are two sides of the coin; the BRS had supported the BJP in Parliament for every Bill.

He said minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had vast experience in politics and administration. “Venkat Reddy has the qualities to become Chief Minister. Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy are double engines of the Congress government,” he said.

“The people must elect Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy as MP to make it a triple engine government to further work for the people," Revanth Reddy said.

Kiran Kumar Reddy would work to bring more funds for the state, he said, while recalling that Raj Gopal Reddy, as MP, fought for Telangana statehood in Parliament.