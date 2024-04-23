Congress Finalises Candidates for Key Lok Sabha Seats in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Congress high command has reportedly finalised R. Raghurami Reddy for Khammam, V. Rajendar Rao for Karimnagar and Sameer Waliullah for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seats, party sources said on Tuesday. An official announcement is expected on Wednesday.

Followers of Raghurami Reddy filing papers on his behalf in Khammam on Tuesday further lent credence to reports about the party high command finalising his candidature. Rajendar Rao had filed his nomination papers in Karimnagar on Monday in the presence of minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

Raghurami Reddy is the son of former Warangal MP Surender Reddy and a relative of minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Rajendar Rao is a former Prajya Rajyam candidate and Sameer Waliullah is the Hyderabad district Congress president.

Meanwhile, a few Congress candidates received B-forms at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday.



The distribution of the B Forms put an end to speculation that the high command was considering changing candidates in a few constituencies, including Nagender from Secunderabad, due to negative survey reports. Meanwhile, the party handed over ‘B Forms’ entitling Danam Nagender (Secunderabad), Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy (Bhongir), Neelam Madhu Mudiraj (Medak) to use the party symbol. A few other candidates, who were busy campaigning in the districts, received the forms through their representatives.The distribution of the B Forms put an end to speculation that the high command was considering changing candidates in a few constituencies, including Nagender from Secunderabad, due to negative survey reports.

On Monday, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had held deliberations with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and revenue minister Srinivas Reddy in Bengaluru to end the stalemate over the Khammam candidate. Bhatti had insisted on the ticket for his wife Nandini while Srinivas Reddy was lobbying for his brother Ponguleti Prasad Reddy.



Source said the party high command opted for Raghurami Reddy as a 'neutral candidate' to break the deadlock.







