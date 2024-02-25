Congress fails to deliver on election promises: K.T. Rama Rao

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said the Congress had made ambitious promises during the Assembly elections believing that it would not win. Now in government, it was unable to fulfill the promises.

Speaking at a party workers meeting at Achampet, Rama Rao said: “Farmers are waiting for Rythu Bandhu, and power cuts and drinking water shortages have become common. Is this the change that was promised.” He alleged that the BRS cadre were being attacked, and said that they would retaliate if subjected to violence.

Later, Rama Rao visited the house of BRS MLA G. Lasya Nanditha, who died in a car accident, and assured the family that the party would stand by them.