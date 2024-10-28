Congress Faces Unrest amid Allegations of Groupism and Seat Losses

Mumbai: Resentment in the Mumbai Congress is rising with the allegations of favouritism and groupism in the party. The Congress cadre is also unhappy over the party losing key seats in the city to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in the seat sharing arrangement.

Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant, who has been fielded from Andheri West, has expressed his displeasure and demanded the Bandra East Assembly constituency, where he has "worked extensively."

Within an hour of announcement of his candidature from Andheri (West), Mr. Sawant requested the high command in post on X to change its decision. “I had sought a ticket from Bandra East Assembly constituency. I wanted to contest from here (Bandra East). In the seat-sharing arrangement, the seat went to our ally Shiv Sena (UBT). I thank my party leadership for considering me as a candidate from Andheri West. But I have requested Maharashtra incharge Ramesh Chennithala to change the decision. I am a loyal party worker and the party will consider my request,” he said.

The Congress on Saturday issued its second list of 23 candidates and third list of 16 candidates. The leaders on the condition of anonymity said that Varsha Gaikwad failed to get a respectable number of seats and ensured tickets for the leaders who are close to her ignoring the eligible candidates.

In the second list, the party has nominated candidates for three constituencies: Ganesh Kumar Yadav for Sion-Koliwada, Yashwant Singh for Charkop, and Kalu Badheliya for Kandivali East in Mumbai.

In the third list, which was issued late night on Saturday, the party has nominated Asif Zakaria for Bandra west, Sachin Sawant for Andheri (West) in the city.

An insider in the Congress said that despite the opposition to Varsha Gaikwad’s sister Jyoti Gaikwad’s candidature in the party, Varsha managed to get Dharavi constituency for her sister. “This indicates that Varsha is busy in settling her sister’s political career and continuing her family dominance in Dharavi,” the insider said.

An office bearer from the Congress party said that the party was institing for Versova, Bandra East, and Byculla but the Mumbai Congress chief failed to get any of these seats from the Shiv Sena (UBT).

The insider said that the party was insisting to former MP Priya Dutt to contest in Bandra West in order to take head on Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar. Ms Dutt refused to contest. “Priya Dutt requested the party high command to field former corporator Asif Zakaria against Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar. Interestingly, Mr. Zakaria was not interested in contesting the election as he was defeated twice by Mr. Shelar. Subsequently, he was convinced at the last moment to contest from Bandra West,” the insider said.

Rajesh Sharma wanted to contest from Bandra West. Even the state Congress has insisted for Mr Sharma’s candidacy but the party high command overlooked Mr. Sharma due to Priya Dutt’s insistence for Mr. Zakaria, the sources said.

Many north aspirants included former Maharashtra DGP and Congress leader Sanjay Pandey, Mumbai youth Congress president Akhilesh Yadav, Mumbai Congress general secretary Avaneesh Tirthraj Singh, Maharashtra Congress Vice-Chairman of Legal Cell Adv. RP Pandey, Mumbai Congress secretary Anand Rai, Mumbai Congress treasurer Sandeep Shukla have been demanding a ticket from Versova, Kandivali and Sion-Koliwada among other seats.

The party announced Yashwant Singh’s candidature from Charkop, which is Gujarati dominated area.

Political observer Aditya R Dubey said that by fielding weak candidates, Mumbai Congress has given a walkover to the BJP. “The resentment in the Mumbai Congress leaders is justified. This will certainly hamper the prospect of Congress in Charkop, Bandra (west), Kandivali, Andheri (west) in the city,” Mr. Dubey said.

According to the sources, considering the resentment in the party leaders, the party high command has asked the Mumbai Congress to field candidates Yusuf Abrahani in Byculla, Suresh Shetty or Avaneesh Singh from Versova, Preniel Nair from Ghatkopar West, Dayand Choraghe from Bhiwandi West and Christian candidate from Colaba.