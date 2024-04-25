Congress Eyes People’s Assets, Says Anurag Thakur

Hyderabad: Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Wednesday said that the Congress has an eye on the property of people which it wants to distribute among minorities for their vote bank.

Addressing the media after participating in a massive road show of the party candidate Madhavi Lata, he said, “Rahul Gandhi and Owaisi have studied from Aurangzeb's University and speak his language. Why did Rahul Gandhi not field a candidate against Owaisi? Is Owaisi Rahul Gandhi's B team or Rahul Gandhi Owaisi's B team?"

“When our Hindu sisters and daughters are brutally killed in the Congress-ruled states, where did his (Rahul Gandhi) quest for justice go? A Congress councillor is demanding a CBI probe into the death of his daughter Neha but injustice is being done to him. Rahul Gandhi is going all over the world pretending to do justice but not ensuring justice to his own people because vote bank politics is important for him. The Congress has only spread hatred in the name of either caste or religion or even language. They talk of breaking the country into north and south,” he said.

Anurag Thakur further asked why Owaisi, who calls himself a great barrister, is opposed to women's freedom and safety. Why did he oppose the Centre’s move to give 33 per cent reservation to our mothers and sisters” Why did Owaisi not support us on triple talaq? He is also not for equal rights to Pasmanda Muslims.