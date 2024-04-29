Congress Developing TS, BJP Denying Funds: Revanth

Hyderabad: Stating that the Congress government had focused on developing Hyderabad by extending the Hyderabad Metro Rail to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, and working on the Musi river to prevent flooding in the city, TPCC president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday called upon the people to boycott the BJP by voting Congress candidates in the Lok Sabha elections.

Participating in a massive rally held at LB Nagar and a roadshow in Malkajgiri in support of party candidate Sunitha Mahender Reddy, Revanth Reddy alleged that if people voted for the BRS, it will go to the BJP at the Centre.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who abused Telangana at the time of its formation, would divert all funds to Gujarat and would revoke reservations for BCs, SCs, and STs in the country,” Revanth Reddy said.

"The car (election symbol of the BRS) went to the garage to get repaired. The car will not come back to the state. The BJP cheated Telangana people and neglected the state by not providing funds. Though G. Kishan Reddy is a Union minister, he failed to get funds for the development of Telangana," Revanth Reddy alleged.

“Modi will visit Telangana seeking votes. People must ask him why he did not provide funds for the development of Telangana; why he did not build the Bayyaram steel factory; why he did not set up the railway coach factory at Kazipet, and why he did not provide national status for Ranga Reddy-Palamuru Lift Irrigation project,” the TPCC chief said.

"People supported me by electing as an MP from Malkajgiri in the 2019 elections. Since then, the Congress high command recognised me and appointed me as the TPCC chief. As the TPCC chief, I visited across the state and became the Chief Minister. Being the Chief Minister, I am standing in front of you. I request you to support the Congress by casting your votes for the party’s candidates in the Lok Sabha elections," the Chief Minister said in his appeal to the people.

He recalled that people in the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency elected BRS candidates during the Assembly elections, but none of them brought local issues to his notice till now. “This time we must elect Suneetha Reddy as an MP from Malkajgiri to develop the constituency,” he said.

Speaking about the BJP, Revanth Reddy said Modi’s party is politicising religion during the Lok Sabha elections. “BJP leaders have been asking votes from people showing the photos of Lord Rama and the Ayodhya temple. But I believe that God should be in the temple and devotion should be in the heart.”

He said the BJP would also sell BHEL, BSNL, LIC and Railways to Adani and Ambani if it comes back to power. “If the BJP formed a government at the Centre with 400 MP seats, they would scrap reservations for BCs, SCs and STs,” he warned.