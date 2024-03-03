Congress Deceiving People on Six Guarantees: Bandi

Karimnagar: The Congress, which came to power promising that it would implement Six Guarantees within 100 days after formation of government, is now keeping restrictions on implementing the promises and deceiving the people, alleged BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar while participating in Praja Hitha padayatra in Huzurabad town of Karimnagar district on Sunday.

The Congress promised to sanction Rs 2,500 for women, an increase of pension amount to Rs 4,000, waiving farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh, and sanctioning of Rs 15,000 to farmers and Rs 12,000 to farm labourers under the Rythu Barosa scheme.

People thought that the Congress would fulfill all promises in 100 days after the formation of government. But the Congress leaders are not taking any steps about the promises they made to people before going to the Lok Sabha elections.

For implementing Six Guarantees along with other promises it made to the people, the Congress government requires around Rs 5 lakh crores, when Telangana is in deficit and facing an economic crisis, from where the Congress is going to get the money to fulfill its promises, he asked.

When there are 90 lakhs of white ration card holders in the state, the government is implementing gas cylinders at Rs 500 and 200 units of free power supply for only 40 lakh families. When around 10 lakh poor families applied for ration cards, why is the government not taking any steps in sanctioning ration cards, he questioned.

When 25 lakh poor families are eagerly waiting to own a house for the past 10 years, the allotment of only 3,500 houses for each constituency is not justifiable. It is like inviting hundreds of members for marriage and serving meals for only 10, Sanjay Kumar alleged.

People of Telangana have already decided to vote for the BJP in Parliament elections and wish to see Narendra Modi become Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive time.

He thanked Modi, Amit Shah, and J.P. Nadda for allotting a party ticket to him for the second time to contest in Lok Sabha elections from the Karimnagar parliament segment.