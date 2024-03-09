Congress Cutting BRS Vote Bank by Drawing BRS Leaders Into Its Fold

Adilabad: The Congress is successfully cutting the BRS vote bank by allowing the entry of senior BRS leaders and former MLAs into its fold. This would affect the BRS party's winning chances in the Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency, though the BRS got 16,000 votes more than the BJP in the assembly elections across the Adilabad LS constituency.

The Congress party is also trying to utilize the services of some of its senior leaders for the coming LS polls by revoking the suspensions imposed on them during the assembly elections. In one instance, orders were issued revoking the suspension of former Adilabad DCC president Bhargav Deshpande.

News is that the suspension will be revoked soon against the TPCC general secretary Gandrath Sujatha,DCC president Sajid Khan and Congress leader Sanjeev Reddy who contested as an independent in Adilabad.

BRS is getting weakened in a few pockets with its leaders joining the Congress and there are no strong second-run leadership for the opposition party to fill such gaps.

BJP has four assembly seats, the Congress one and the BRS two seats in the assembly elections in the Adilabad LS constituency.

The BRS got more votes than the BJP, but it won only two out of the seven assembly seats in the Adilabad parliament constituency.

The BRS got 4,65,476 votes, the BJP 4,48,961 votes, and the Congress 2,51,886 votes in the Adilabad assembly segments in the recent elections. The BRS got 16,515 votes more than the BJP.

The BRS high command has not announced its candidate so far for the Adilabad MP seat. Senior BRS leaders and former ST MLAs have not shown an interest to contest the LS polls.

Rumours intensified about minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy and former Mudhole MLA Vittal Reddy joining the Congress soon.

News is also that former BRS MP Godam Nagesh was trying for the BJP ticket to contest the Adilabad MP seat. It is not easy for the party's high command to erase the damage the exit of the BRS MLAs joining the Congress could cause when LS polls are around the corner.

These new political developments are causing an embarrassing situation to the BRS party's top leaders in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

Already, Adilabad ZP chairman Rathod Janardhan joined the BJP while Peddapalli MP Venkatesh Netha joined the Congress and former MLA Koneru Konappa met chief minister A Revanth Reddy. Konappa is likely to join the Congress.

Local bodies MLC, Dande Vittal, is a senior leader who could control the damage being caused to the party with Koneru Konappa joining the Congress in the Sirpur(T) assembly constituency.

Vittal is closely associated with KTR and KCR, and he had also been made in charge of Khanapur assembly constituency in the assembly elections. KTR's close friend, Bhukya Johnson Naik, contested the polls and was defeated at the hands of Vedma Bojju of Congress.