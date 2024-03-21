Congress Candidates Will Be Declared before Holi, Says Revanth

Hyderabad: The Congress will declare the names of all candidates contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the state before Holi on March 25, and the party leaders and workers must gear up and work collectively, said TPCC president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the AICC on Thursday announced the names of five more contestants: Gaddam Vamsi Krishna from Peddapalli, Sunita Mahender Reddy from Malkajgiri, Danam Nagender from Secunderabad, G. Ranjith Reddy from Chevella and Mallu Ravi from Nagarkurnool.

On March 8, the CEC had cleared the names of Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy (Mahbubnagar), P. Balram Naik (Mahbubabad), Kunduru Raghuveer Reddy (Nalgonda) and Suresh Kumar Shetkar (Zaheerabad).

Speaking at a meeting to review the party’s poll preparedness in the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency, Revanth Reddy said the contest in Malkajgiri was not confined to the party’s candidate. “It is literally a contest by the Chief Minister. You are my strength. The Congress must win this constituency at any cost. My victory from Malkajgiri in 2019 led to the fall of BRS and helped me to become Chief Minister,” he said.

Pointing out that the victory in the country’s largest Lok Sabha constituency Malkajgiri would send a good message, Revanth Reddy asked the leaders to chalk out the poll strategy and start visiting bastis from 7 am till the campaign ends.

“If I am speaking as Chief Minister, the credit goes to the party leaders of Malkajgiri. Though some leaders in those days were sold out to the opposition, the party workers ensured my victory in 2019 and sent me to Delhi. Every worker must work like a soldier in all 2,964 polling booths of Malkajgiri to ensure the party’s victory,” he said.

The Chief Minister said his government had focused on administration in 100 days of its rule. “The government is successful in implementing free bus travel to women, increasing Aarogyasri to Rs 10 lakh, providing gas cylinders at Rs 500, giving free power to BPL families till 200 units. Besides recruiting 30,000 jobs in three months, the government has successfully taken up skyways by maintaining good relations with the Centre. To carry out the works for extension of Metro, MMTS and solve the Jawaharnagar dumping yard problems, people must vote the Congress,” he said.

Earlier, social welfare minister Seetakka invited former Mudhol MLA Vittal Reddy into the party by offering a shawl. Congress leaders Patnam Mahender Reddy and Patnam Sunitha Reddy, Mynampally Hanumnahth Rao, Ranga Reddy DCC president Narsimha Reddy and former MLA Sudhir Reddy participated in the meeting.