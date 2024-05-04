Congress Candidate Sri Ganesh Vows Development for Secunderabad Cantonment

Hyderabad: Sri Ganesh Congress candidate for the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly bypoll on May 13, assured that he would put development of the constituency after his victory. He was speaking at an election meeting in Ward 5, Valmikinagar, Gandhinagar on Saturday.

He was accompanied by Congress Malkajgiri Lok Sabha candidate Patnam Sunitha Mahender Reddy, which covers the Secunderabad Cantonment segment. Addressing a street corner meeting, Sunitha Reddy said that the previous BRS government had cheated the poor by not giving them double bedroom houses.

She promised to work towards the merger of the Secundeabad Cantonment Board with the GHMC, if the people elected Congress candidates in election.

Sri Ganesh promised that he would be in the midst of the people to solve their problems. He said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had special plans for the development of SCB area which would be unveiled after the election code ended in June.