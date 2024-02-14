Congress, BJP trade charges on BRS ties

Hyderabad: A war of words broke out between the ruling Congress and opposition BJP in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday over ties with main opposition BRS. The Congress and the BJP accused each other of having a 'secret pact' with the BRS.

When BJP floor leader in Assembly Aleti Maheshwar Reddy was speaking in the House on Kaleshwaram issue, the Congress MLAs asked him why BJP MLAs skipped the visit to the Medigadda barrage arranged by the state government on Tuesday. They wanted to know about the 'secret pact' between the BJP and the BRS.

When Maheshwar Reddy took strong exception to this remark, legislative affairs minister D. Sridbhar Babu intervened and said, "There is a buzz in political circles that the BRS and the BJP are going to form an alliance for the Lok Sabha elections. People of Telangana are also under this impression. The BJP and BRS MLAs skipping Medigadda visit further raised these doubts. BJP should give clarity on this issue."

Maheshwar Reddy said the Congress and the BRS have a history of forming alliances for elections, forming coalition governments at the state and the central level but BJP never allied with BRS.

"It's the Congress which should clarify on this issue and not the BJP. Because you both worked together earlier. Why should the BJP have clarity?" Maheshwar asked.

Explaining reasons for skipping the Medigadda visit, Maheshwar Reddy said, "We MLAs are not technical experts to assess the condition of the Medigadda barrage. We avoided it because it was a picnic arranged by the Congress and aimed to gain political mileage for the Lok Sabha elections."

Maheshwar Reddy also came down heavily on the Congress for failing to allocate sufficient funds for implementation of six guarantees and 412 promises made in various Declarations for BCs, SCs, STs, farmers, youth etc during Assembly polls.

"This shows that the Congress resorted to giving fake promises to come to power. It cheated people by not allocating sufficient funds," he alleged.