Congress, BJP more active than BRS in bagging Adilabad LS seat

Adilabad: The Congress and the BJP have intensified their efforts to win from the Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency, while BRS seems in no hurry in this regard.

It is learnt that Congress is in the process of sending names of three candidates to AICC. Panchayat raj minister Seethakka, in-charge of Adilabad parliament constituency, and Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju have played a key role in this regard after making inquiries at the ground level.

News is that political strategist Sunil Kanugolu’s team and police intelligence personnel have also made their surveys about the winning prospects of those aspiring for the Congress MP ticket.

Ticket aspirants have also met Telangana in-charge Deepadas Munshi, requesting her to consider their candidature. The final choice will be made by the AICC.

It is said top leaders of TPCC have recommended that Congress leaders, who had been suspended from the party before the assembly elections, be readmitted to the party, so that their services could be utilised for winning the Adilabad MP seat.

Sitting BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao has started actively wooing voters in Adilabad constituency. This has happened after his return to Adilabad following his meeting with union home minister Amit Shah. It is learnt that Shah has responded positively on fielding Bapu Rao once again from the Adilabad Lok Sabha seat.

However, former Adilabad MP Godam Nagesh of BRS is also trying for the BJP party ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Adilabad.

BRS is yet to make up its mind on the candidate. Tip is that former MLA Atram Sakku may be fielded by the party.

