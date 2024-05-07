Top
Home » Nation » Politics

Congress, BJP Did Nothing for Malkajgiri: Ragidi

Politics
DC Correspondent
6 May 2024 6:41 PM GMT
Congress, BJP Did Nothing for Malkajgiri: Ragidi
x
BRS Malkajgiri candidate Ragidi Laxma Reddy campaigned attended the Mallanna Kalyana Mahotsava, where he sought blessings from attendees. Accompanied by Medchal MLA and former minister Ch Malla Reddy, Laxma Reddy participated in the event held in Girmipur village. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: BRS Malkajgiri candidate Ragidi Laxma Reddy campaigned attended the Mallanna Kalyana Mahotsava, where he sought blessings from attendees. Accompanied by Medchal MLA and former minister Ch Malla Reddy, Laxma Reddy participated in the event held in Girmipur village.

Addressing the gathering, Laxma Reddy and Malla Reddy urged voters to support the BRS on May 13.

They highlighted the purported lack of development initiatives undertaken by the Congress government, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, in the Malkajgiri constituency. Despite Revanth Reddy's victory from the seat in the last elections under the Congress banner, they asserted that minimal progress was observed.

Additionally, they criticised the performance of the BJP government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that it failed to address the needs of the people effectively. Encouraging voters to cast their ballots in favour of the BRS, they stressed on the importance of electing representatives who can advocate for Telangana's interests robustly in Parliament.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Ragidi Laxma Reddy Ch Malla Reddy A. Revanth Reddy PM Narendra Modi 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X