Congress, BJP Did Nothing for Malkajgiri: Ragidi

Hyderabad: BRS Malkajgiri candidate Ragidi Laxma Reddy campaigned attended the Mallanna Kalyana Mahotsava, where he sought blessings from attendees. Accompanied by Medchal MLA and former minister Ch Malla Reddy, Laxma Reddy participated in the event held in Girmipur village.

Addressing the gathering, Laxma Reddy and Malla Reddy urged voters to support the BRS on May 13.

They highlighted the purported lack of development initiatives undertaken by the Congress government, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, in the Malkajgiri constituency. Despite Revanth Reddy's victory from the seat in the last elections under the Congress banner, they asserted that minimal progress was observed.

Additionally, they criticised the performance of the BJP government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that it failed to address the needs of the people effectively. Encouraging voters to cast their ballots in favour of the BRS, they stressed on the importance of electing representatives who can advocate for Telangana's interests robustly in Parliament.