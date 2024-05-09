Congress Bhongir Candidate Challenges BJP Opponent to Disclose Development Works Details

BHONGIR: Congress Bhongir candidate Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Thursday challenged his BJP opponent Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud to disclose the details of the works taken up in the constituency during his tenure as MP.

He was reacting to Dr Goud claiming that development works worth `9,000 crore had been done in the constituency from 2014 to 2019. Kiran Kumar Reddy, speaking at a press conference, alleged that Dr Goud was trying to misguide the people with false information.

Dr Goud as MP had tried to create hurdles for the AIIMS at Bibinagar to benefit corporate hospitals, Kiran Kumar Reddy alleged.

Strongly reacting to the comments made by Union home minister Amit Shah against him, Kiran Kumar Reddy said, “as Union minister, Shah can find out whether I forged a signature. He is making baseless allegations.”

Reddy said that he has worked for the Congress in different positions for 20 years in recognition of which the high command had nominated him for the polls.



