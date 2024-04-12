Top
Home » Nation » Politics

Congress and BRS in tacit pact post-snooping exposure: NVSS

Politics
DC Correspondent
12 April 2024 5:01 PM GMT
Telangana BJP vice-president and former MLA NVSS Prabhakar (File image)
x
BJP state vice-president NVSS Prabhakar

Hyderabad: BJP state vice-president N.V.S.S. Prabhakar alleged that the Congress party and BRS have come to a tacit understanding after names of bigwigs started coming out in the phone tapping case.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, he said that the arrest of BRS leader K. Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam and a series of exposures on the involvement of BRS leaders in corrupt deals like Kaleshwaram project, Dharani portal and land deals have brought together the BRS and Congress.

The two parties are also in electoral understanding with the MIM and left parties as they are worried at the growing popularity of BJP in Telangana, he said

I.N.D.I.A is a conglomeration of corrupt leaders, who are having differences in seat sharing, he said.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
NVSS Prabhakar Kaleshwaram Congress BJP 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X