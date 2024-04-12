Congress and BRS in tacit pact post-snooping exposure: NVSS

Hyderabad: BJP state vice-president N.V.S.S. Prabhakar alleged that the Congress party and BRS have come to a tacit understanding after names of bigwigs started coming out in the phone tapping case.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, he said that the arrest of BRS leader K. Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam and a series of exposures on the involvement of BRS leaders in corrupt deals like Kaleshwaram project, Dharani portal and land deals have brought together the BRS and Congress.

The two parties are also in electoral understanding with the MIM and left parties as they are worried at the growing popularity of BJP in Telangana, he said

I.N.D.I.A is a conglomeration of corrupt leaders, who are having differences in seat sharing, he said.