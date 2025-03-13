Congress Alleges PM’s Role in Starlink Deals

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has questioned the sudden partnerships between telecom giants Airtel and Jio with Elon Musk’s Starlink, alleging that the deals were orchestrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curry favor with former U.S. President Donald Trump.



In a post on social media platform X, Ramesh noted that both Airtel and Jio, which had previously voiced concerns over Starlink’s entry into India, appeared to have swiftly overcome their objections within just 12 hours.



"It is abundantly clear that these partnerships have been orchestrated by none other than the PM himself to buy goodwill with President Trump through Starlink's owner Mr. Elon Musk," he alleged.

Within literally 12 hours both Airtel and Jio have announced partnerships with Starlink, seemingly overcoming all their objections to its entry into India - which they have been voicing for quite some time.



Ramesh also raised critical questions regarding national security, specifically over who would control the ability to switch connectivity on or off in times of security crises—Starlink or its Indian telecom partners.



"Will other satellite-based connectivity providers also be permitted, and on what basis?" he asked, pointing to the broader regulatory framework.



Additionally, the Congress leader linked the development to Tesla’s potential manufacturing plans in India, questioning whether Starlink’s facilitation was tied to a larger deal involving Musk’s electric vehicle company.



The government has yet to respond to Ramesh’s allegations.