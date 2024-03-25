Cong top brass to visit TS to release LS manifesto in Telugu

Hyderabad: The Congress high command's decision to release the party's national manifesto in Telugu for the Lok Sabha elections in Hyderabad in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi in the first week of April has enthused party leaders and cadre. The state party leadership is making elaborate arrangements for the release of the manifesto at a public meeting in Tukkuguda.

Enthusiasm of the party rank and file stemmed from the fact that several of the guarantees that are being promised in the national manifesto in the name of 'Paanch Nyay' and 'Pachees Guarantees' were being implemented by the Congress government in the state and Karnataka.

The high command’s decision, they feel, were an endorsement of the successful implementation of 'guarantees' by the Revanth Reddy-led government. The Congress government, which assumed office on December 7, 2023, started implementing five of the Six Guarantees within 100 days, including free bus travel for women, `500 LPG cylinders, increased Rajiv Aarogyasri assistance and free power under 200 units.

It is working to extend the monthly pension of `2,500 per month to women after the Lok Sabha polls.

Under the Nari Nyay promise in the national manifesto, the Congress has promised the Mahalakshmi guarantee of `1 lakh a year for one woman in every poor family. Under ‘Yuva Nyay’, it has promised 30 lakh new Central jobs and an annual job calendar. The state government has promised to fill two lakh government jobs in a year, and release an annual job calendar under Yuva Vikasam.

Under “Kisaan Nyay”, the Congress has promised a legal guarantee to minimum support price (MSP) for crops under the Swaminathan formula, and a standing loan waiver commission for farmers which are similar to promises made by the Revanth Reddy government. The Congress state government has promised to undertake a caste census which too was being promised in the national manifesto.