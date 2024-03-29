Hyderabad: The Congress high command has decided to undertake fresh surveys in Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam and Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituencies before finalising candidates for four Lok Sabha seats on March 31, party sources said.

The AICC's central election committee (CEC) which met in Delhi on Thursday declared candidates for four Lok Sabha constituencies Adilabad, Bhongir, Nizamabad and Medak and kept candidates for Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam and Hyderabad pending.

Party sources said that there are multiple aspirants for all the pending seats except Hyderabad and fresh surveys are required to assess the winning chances of probable candidates before finalising their names.

The flash surveys will be done for three days from March 28 to March 30 and the survey reports will be submitted in the CEC meeting scheduled on March 31.

Meanwhile, the TPCC executive committee will meet at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday to finalise campaign strategy for the Lok Sabha polls and take a call on arrangements for massive public meeting at Tukkuguda on city outskirts being held on April 16 which will be attended by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi among other top national leaders.

The AICC will kickstart its national campaign for the Lok Sabha polls from Tukkuguda, where the Telugu version of the Congress' national manifesto will be released.

The TPCC meeting will also discuss the roadmap for holding public meetings for the next 50 days in Telangana covering all Assembly constituencies in each of the 17 parliamentary constituencies. TPCC chief and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy plans to hold at least two to three public meetings in every parliamentary constituency after the April 6 public meeting in Tukkuguda.