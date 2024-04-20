Cong may pick Raghurami Reddy for Khammam, Rajender for Karimnagar LS seats

Hyderabad: The Congress is likely to field R Raghurami Reddy, son of former Warangal MP R Surender Reddy from Khammam Lok Sabha seat.



Party sources said that Congress high command has finalised Reddy for Khammam Lok Sabha seat and an official announcement is expected today.



Similarly, the high command has reportedly finalised V Rajender Rao from Velama community as candidate for Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat.



For Hyderabad, the candidature of Hyderabad DCC president Sameer Waliullah is being seriously considered.



