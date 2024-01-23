Hyderabad: Telangana Congress leaders organised a candlelight rally from Babu Jagjivan Ram’s statue in Basheerbagh to Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s statue on Tank Bund on Monday in response to the call given by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to protest the BJP’s attempt to block Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam.

In a media statement, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy condemned the attacks on Rahul Gandhi's yatra. "I strongly condemn the orchestrated attacks on Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in BJP-ruled Assam. As a party that fought for the freedom of the country, this will further strengthen our determination to march forward," Revanth Reddy said.

Congress leaders and workers at the candlelight rally raised slogans against BJP, the Centre and the Assam government.

IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu who took part in the rally said "The BJP government in Assam has deliberately created obstacles for Rahul Gandhi's yatra. It failed to provide security to Rahul Gandhi. They should apologise to the Congress and Rahul Gandhi.”

“The BJP is jealous of the support that Rahul Gandhi has been receiving across the country and resorted to such cheap tactics. BJP workers are behaving like gangsters in Assam. The Congress will fight to protect democracy in the country," Sridhar Babu said.

Mahila Congress leaders sat on dharna against the denial of permission to Rahul Gandhi to visit the Sri Sri Sankardeva Satra in Nagaon district of Assam, the birthplace of 15th-century social reformer Srimanta Sankardeva.