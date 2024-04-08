Cong Fooling People with Unviable Manifesto: Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP OBC Morcha president and MP Dr K. Laxman alleged that the Congress manifesto of ‘Paanch Nyay’ was intended to once again fool the people, as it had done with its Six Guarantees. He said the Congress promise of Rs 1 lakh to women in each poor family was a big fraud as the party is not in a position to provide Rs 2,500 to women every month under its Mahalakshmi scheme, Dr. Laxman.

Speaking to the media after releasing the morcha’s diary, here on Sunday, Dr Laxman said that Congress leaders speaking about social justice is a farce as the party had conspired and defeated Dr B.R. Ambedkar when he contested for the Lok Sabha and now they are using his name for political gains. On the other hand, the BJP honoured farmers’ leader Charan Singh with the Bharat Ratna.