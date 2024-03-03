Confident Modi makes 5-year Viksit Bharat plan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, confident of securing a third consecutive win in the Lok Sabha elections, chaired a day-long meeting with his council of ministers on Sunday to craft a vision document, “Viksit Bharat: 2047,” and devise a detailed action plan for the next five years.

Modi also asked the people to donate to the BJP's campaign to strengthen efforts to build a Viksit Bharat. He contributed `2,000 to the party fund said in a post on X: ““I urge everyone to be a part of #DonationForNationBuilding through the NaMoApp!” he added.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi stressed the importance of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retaining power, urging his ministers to refrain from making controversial statements. Instead, he emphasised highlighting the achievements of their ministries and the government over the past decade. Additionally, Modi instructed his team to undertake a comparative analysis of the NDA's accomplishments versus those of the previous regime.

This session, likely the final one during the second term of the Modi government, saw deliberations on a 100-day agenda for immediate implementation post the formation of the new government in May.

The document was in the planning for two years, involving an inclusive approach across all ministries and extensive consultations with state governments, academia, industry bodies, civil society, and scientific organisations. The process also saw active engagement with the youth, with inputs gathered from over 20 lakh individuals through more than 2,700 meetings, workshops, and seminars.

Describing "Viksit Bharat" as a comprehensive blueprint, sources revealed that it articulates a national vision, aspirations, goals, and action points. Its objectives span various domains, including economic growth, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ease of living, ease of doing business, infrastructure development, and social welfare.

Ministries presented their proposals during the meeting, marking what is likely to be the final such gathering before the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates.