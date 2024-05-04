Confident in Chevella Showdown Against Konda Vishweshwar Reddy: Gaddam Ranjith Reddy

Congress Chevella candidate Gaddam Ranjith Reddy said that his direct contest was with Konda Vishweshwar Reddy of the BJP for the May 13 polls.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Ranjith Reddy said he was going to the people with a 'positive agenda,' seeking votes on the basis of good work done by him in the past five years.

He said he was confident of winning by a bigger margin than in 2019.





Q: Why do you say you are in a straight contest?

A: It was Konda Vishweshwar Reddy who posed the challenge. He said he would not seek votes on the name of the BJP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi and challenged me not to seek votes on the name of Congress or Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. He said let us fight face to face. I accepted his challenge.



Q How can you dismiss the BRS, which won the Chevella Lok Sabha polls twice?

It was Telangana sentiment that gave the BRS victory in 2014. In 2019, the BRS had the ruling party advantage, and KCR saying he would play a key role in national politics. This time, the BRS has no narrative. It is losing its leaders and cadres at a much faster pace than anticipated.



Q: Why did you quit the BRS?

I was forced to make this difficult decision due to the changed political circumstances. I never thought that the BRS would lose the Assembly polls so badly. The BRS asked me to contest from Chevella again but my surveys showed that it stood no chance. The surveys indicated a "Revanth wave" in Chevella. There was pressure on me from my supporters to contest the election. Respecting their feelings, I decided to join the Congress as I did not want to taste defeat on a BRS ticket.



Q: The BRS has termed you an 'opportunist' and a 'political sunflower.'

I will answer this question if I was the only one to change parties. Leaders change parties for different reasons. Moreover, I did not change parties in the middle of my tenure as MP. I changed my party after the EC issued poll notification. It was to avoid defeat and continue to serve the people for another five years.



Q: It is said that your entry has not gone down well with local Congress leaders and workers and that they are cooperating with you?

This is a false propaganda unleashed by my rivals. I have maintained cordial relations with all local leaders and workers in Chevella. I used to hear their issues and address them. When I moved to the Congress, I was surprised to see the overwhelming response from party leaders and workers who welcomed me with open arms.



Q: You say you are seeking a 'positive vote' based on your performance? What work have you done as MP?

The condition of roads was bad, especially in villages and interior areas. I ensured proper road connectivity from village to mandals and mandals to district headquarters. I improved infrastructure in government schools, primary health care centres and government hospitals.



Irrigation works were another achievement. National Highway works have been sanctioned. The Chevella bus stand was renovated for the first time after 1970. We constructed a stadium and I paid Rs 50 lakh from my pocket. The shifting of Chevella zone from Rangareddy to Mahbubnagar district for government recruitment as part of KCR's new zonal system had made it difficult for the youth to secure jobs. I got it restored to Rangareddy district. Abolishing GO 111 was another achievement. This was the demand of all the three political parties and the people.

The free diagnostic ambulance goes around Chevella for health check-ups in rural areas. People get free treatment at my hospital. I donated TVs to every gram panchayat office to facilitate government students to attend online classes during the Covid pandemic, when schools were shut for several months in 2020 and 2021.



Q: You say your victory is a foregone conclusion. What victory margin are you expecting?

I don't make claims like Konda that my opponents will not retain their deposits. I can certainly say that my margin will be higher than the 14,000-vote majority which I had secured against Konda in 2019.



