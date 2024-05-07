Completion of pending projects is priority, says YSRC's Ramaiah

Kurnool: Kurnool city mayor B.Y. Ramaiah, contesting from the Kurnool Lok Sabha constituency on the ruling YSRC ticket, exudes confidence about his victory.

A civil engineering graduate with a postgraduate degree in law, Ramaiah feels the Kurnool area is highly underdeveloped, plagued by issues like drinking and irrigation water scarcity and lack of employment opportunities.

He pointed out that annually nearly 60 per cent of agricultural labour and small farmers migrate to areas like Hyderabad, Guntur, Bellary, Chennai and Bangalore in search of livelihoods. His primary agenda is to alleviate the plight of people, especially farmers, from severe drought conditions, and create job opportunities locally.

His promises include construction of irrigation projects, such as Vedavathi and Nagaradona, to address water scarcity issues. He says he has already initiated the establishment of a tomato processing unit at a cost of ₹12 crores near Pathikonda, which will boost the local economy.