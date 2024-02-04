Competition for Congress LS tickets in old Warangal, Karimnagar dists

Warangal: With the Congress registering a massive victory in the recently held assembly elections and forming the government in Telangana, there are multiple aspirants filing their applications seeking MP tickets from the four Lok Sabha constituencies of Warangal, Mahabubabad, Karimnagar and Peddapalli in the erstwhile Warangal and Karimnagar districts.

Several key leaders, including former MLAs, former MPs and official spokespersons who have been with the party right from the beginning and did not get assembly tickets, have applied for MP tickets from these seats. There are also high cadre government officials and doctors aspiring for the LS tickets. All of them are lobbying hard and preparing ground in the parliamentary segment from which they want to contest the coming Lok Sabha polls.

As many as 15 members of the Congress have applied for the MP ticket from the Warangal parliament seat, which is reserved for scheduled castes. They include former MP Sircilla Rajaiah, former SC corporation chairman Pidamarthi Ravi, former MLA Motkupalli Narasimhulu, former MP Surve Satyanarayana, Singarapu Indira, Namindla Srinivas, Dommati Sambaiah, Dr. Rama Krishna, Dr. Sugunakara Rao, Dr. R. Parameshwar Harikotla Ravi, Bharati, Paramjyothi and Anand.

Around 10 aspirants have applied for the Mahabubabad LS ticket, which is reserved for scheduled tribes. They include former union minister Balram Naik, Bellaiah Naik, Nehru Naik, Banoth Vijay Bai, Bhattu Ramesh, Mohan Lal and a police official Kashiram.

More than 10 Congress leaders have applied for the Karimnagar parliament seat, which is under the general category. They include former MLAs Algireddy Praveen Reddy and Katakam Mruthyunjayam, former MLC S. Santosh Kumar, Regulapati Ramya Rao, Meneni Rohit Rao, Velichala Rajendar Rao (NRI), Rudhra Santosh, Uppu Ravinder, Singireddy Suman Reddy and Polsani Sneha.

Eight party leaders applied for the Peddapalli Lok Sabha constituency seat, which is reserved for scheduled castes. They include former MP Suguna Kumari, Gaddam Vamshi Krishna, son of Chennur MLA Gaddam Vivek Venkataswamy, and Varsha, the daughter of Bellampalli MLA Gaddam Vinod, former MP Agam Chandrasekhar and Gomase Srinivas.