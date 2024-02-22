Coming General Elections will Decide Future of India: Amit Shah

RAIPUR: Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the upcoming general elections will decide the future of India.

Mr Shah kicked off the campaign for BJP for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, due in April- May, in Chhattisgarh by addressing the ‘Vijay Sankalp Sankhanad’ rally at Janjgir in the state.

In his address to the rally, Mr Shah explained the significance of the upcoming general elections, saying that it will decide the future of the country.

BJP, if voted to power in this general election, will turn India into a developed nation, he said.

The Narendra Modi dispensation at the Centre has ensured development of the country on all fronts in the last ten years, he said.

“Ten years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government have witnessed the welfare of the poor, rapid progress of the country, and enhancement of India’s glory. In ten years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the Indian economy from 11th to fifth in the world and if you bless BJP in the polls, Mr Modi in his third term will make India the third largest economy in the world”, he said.

Mr Shah detailed the achievements of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, saying that the article 370 that had created the major hurdle in restoring normalcy and ensuing development in Kashmir was abrogated and surgical strike was carried out in Pakistan to demonstrate its determination to fight terrorism.

India has emerged as the third biggest space power in the world during the period, he said.

Mr Shah slammed Congress for having failed to resolve the 500-year-old Ram Janmabhoomi issue in the last seven decades, forcing ‘Ram Lala’ to stay in a tent.

The BJP has fulfilled its promise of building Ram temple where Ram was born when Mr Modi did the consecration ceremony of Ram Lala on January 22 this year, he said.

“The entire country was blissful, but Congress boycotted the consecration ceremony of Ram Lala”, he lamented.

He said that the Narendra Modi government had brought a large section of population in the country out of poverty by undertaking various welfare schemes.

The Centre’s Ayusman Bharat Yojana has facilitated medical treatment to the beneficiaries up to Rs five lakh.

Ten crore people in the country have been provided toilets in their houses for the first time in the last 75 years.

Around 60 crore poor people in the country have been benefited by the various welfare schemes undertaken by the Modi government in the last ten years.

He hailed the Vishnu Deo Sai government for fulfilling 30 percent of Modi guarantees given before the Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh and asserted that all the promises made by Mr Modi would be carried out.

Mr Shah appealed to the people in the state to elect BJP in all the 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh in the upcoming polls.

Earlier, Mr Shah took a meeting of the cluster in-charges of three parliamentary constituencies of Bastar, Kanker and Mahasamund in Chhattisgarh to review preparations by the party for the coming LS elections.

He is scheduled to visit Gwalior, Khajuraho and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Friday to review preparations for the coming LS polls by the party in the state.