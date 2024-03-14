Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has warned against move to amend the Constitution, cautioning that such changes could exacerbate societal inequalities.Addressing a convention of Congres' guarantee scheme beneficiaries and inaugurating various projects in Udupi, Siddaramaiah expressed concern over recent statements by Uttara Kannada MP Anantkumar Hegde regarding constitutional amendments."For the second time, Anantkumar has talked about changing the constitution. Is he an ordinary worker? He was a Union minister and the sitting MP. If the Constitution is amended, it will adversely affect the poor, backward, Dalits, farmers, women, and minorities," he said.Siddaramaiah emphasized the importance of upholding the Constitution to safeguard the rights of marginalized communities, stating, "The caste system and inequality of manusmriti would return if Constitution is amended. For the existence of Dalits, poor, backward, minority, farmers, and labor class, the constitution should remain intact."He cautioned the public against the alleged ulterior motives of the BJP.Switching focus to the guarantee schemes, Siddaramaiah underscored the Congress government's commitment to alleviating financial distress due to price rise."The BJP is misinforming people about the guarantees. We have formed implementation committees to ensure that the guarantee schemes reach everyone" he said.Contrary to claims that guarantee schemes impede development, Siddaramaiah revealed significant allocations for both guarantees and development works in the state budget.The CM assured continued support for guarantee schemes throughout the term of this government, asserting, "You have blessed us with power for five years. I assure you that we will continue the guarantee schemes regardless of the cost."