CM sees off Modi with wish list on 11 issues

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday submitted a wish list on 11 issues to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while seeing him off at the Begumpet Airport, for a slew of projects and fund sharing with the Centre, besides helping in interstate issues.

He sought Central funds for Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion, Musi Riverfront development, construction of the Tummidihatti project and an elevated corridor for Hyderabad-Srisailam, among others.

Reddy sought Modi’s intervention for land acquisition and water sharing with Maharashtra to take up the Tummidihatti lift irrigation project for irrigating Adilabad, saying the Telangana government was ready to commence work as soon as an amicable settlement is reached.

Modi’s help was sought for the speedy execution of a 2,400-MW power plant by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), with Reddy reminding him that the Centre had sanctioned a 4,000-MW plant for the state upon bifurcation, but had only constructed a 1,600-MW plant.

Reddy also sought Central funds under Jal Jeevan Mission for providing safe drinking water to all households across the state, stating that around 10 lakh families in the state were yet to get safe drinking water.

The Chief Minister urged the Centre to review the IPS cadre allocation to Telangana given the reorganisation of districts and enhancement of police commissionerates. He noted that the Centre sanctioned 76 IPS cadre posts to Telangana in 2016, but the requirement has increased, with Reddy seeking sanction of at least 29 more IPS cadre posts to the state.

He thanked the Prime Minister for permitting the construction of elevated corridors on Hyderabad-Ramagundam and Hyderabad-Nagpur highways by transferring defence lands to the state government.

On the education front, Reddy requested Modi to sanction an Indian Institute of Management to Hyderabad (IIM), assuring that the state government would provide land for the purpose.

Reddy sought the release of the Central share of Rs 347.54 crore under the National Health Mission and urged the Prime Minister to expedite works on eight projects taken up in Telangana under the Bharat Mala project and accord permission to call for tenders to begin work.

He also requested the Prime Minister to assist in setting up semiconductor manufacturing units in Telangana as the state government is seeking to turn Telangana into a manufacturing hub.