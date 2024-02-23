Top
CM Revanth to meet Dharani panel on Feb. 24

23 Feb 2024 5:20 PM GMT
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is scheduled to convene a meeting with the Dharani committee on Saturday. The committee is poised to present its interim report to Revanth Reddy, outlining recommended adjustments to the Dharani portal before its replacement with the Bhumata portal, as pledged by the Congress during the Assembly elections.

Formed on January 9, the five-member committee was tasked with examining issues related to the Dharani land portal and proposing strategies for its restructuring. The committee comprises M. Kodanda Reddy, vice-president of the Congress Kisan Cell; Raymond Peter, retired IAS officer and former Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA); M. Sunil Kumar, faculty member at Nalsar University and land law expert; B. Madhusudan, retired Special-Grade Collector; and Navin Mittal, CCLA.

Having conducted meetings with district collectors and officials from various departments including forest, tribal welfare, and agriculture, the committee gathered feedback regarding the challenges encountered with the Dharani portal since its inception in October 2020.

The committee's focus is on implementing modifications to the Dharani portal to ensure it becomes "people-friendly, foolproof, and corruption-free."

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
