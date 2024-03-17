HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that all the surveys commissioned by the party indicated that the Congress would win 12 Lok Sabha seats out of the 17 in Telangana state comfortably, but added that he was confident of winning 14 or 15 seats. Revanth Reddy reiterated that he would consider the Lok Sabha polls as a referendum on the performance of the Congress government in the past 100 days.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he launched a bitter attack on the BRS. He said that if the Congress opened its gates, all the BRS MLAs except four or five were ready to join the Congress. He said that if the BRS leadership conspired to dislodge the Congress government, he would be forced to open the gates to “finish” the BRS.

"I am not trying to poach BRS MLAs. We have the majority to run the government. But if BRS begins the dirty game of dislodging my government, I will not keep silent. I will show BRS what will happen if the Congress opens the gates," he said.

“When they sleep at night and wake up in the morning, they will be left with no MLAs except four or five. They will realise that they were left with not even clothes by the time they wake up," Revanth Reddy said.

He said he was satisfied with the work of the government in its first 100 days in office and added that he was working to implement the Six Guarantees within this time frame.

He highlighted the financial challenges being faced by the Congress government as the mismanagement by the previous BRS government had pushed the state into a debt trap. He assured that the Congress government was overcoming the obstacles and would be more responsible in addressing pending issues while ensuring effective implementation of the Six Guarantees.

He said the government had filled 30,000 government vacancies in three months, disbursed salaries on the first day of the month and opened Praja Bhavan (erstwhile Pragathi Bhavan) to the people to address people's grievances.

Revanth Reddy said the Congress government was adopting a participatory and inclusive approach in governance by seeking suggestions from civil society organisations and involving everyone in decision-making processes.





He highlighted the positive changes in governance and administration under the Congress, particularly in resolving bifurcation-related issues, and reiterated efforts to secure Telangana's due share and rights through discussions with the Prime Minister and Union ministers and have harmonious relations with the neighbouring states.



