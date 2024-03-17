CM Revanth: Kavitha's Arrest Is Nothing but 'Election Stunt' and 'Political Drama' of BRS, BJP

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy termed the arrest of BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha as an 'election stunt' and 'political drama' enacted by the BJP and the BRS to reap political benefits in the state in the Lok Sabha elections. He alleged that with Kavitha's arrest the BJP was trying to project itself as a champion against corruption while the BRS was trying to play the sympathy card.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Jubilee Hills here on Saturday, Revanth Reddy called the Delhi liquor scam investigation a long-running TV serial and sought to know why Kavitha's father, former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, was silent on her arrest.

"Just a day ahead of the Lok Sabha polls notification, the ED arrested Kavitha. The investigation into the Delhi liquor scam is going on since 2022. They remained quiet for two years and when the Election Commission was about to release the poll notification, they arrested Kavitha. This is nothing but a TV serial drama,” Revanth Reddy asked.

“Why didn't they arrest her in 2022 when they arrested several others including Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia? Kavitha is the daughter of KCR. When the ED arrested her in Hyderabad and took her to Delhi, why didn't KCR come there as a father

or as party chief?”

“Kavitha is a BRS MLC and KCR should have responded at least as the party chief if not as her father. Why is KCR mum on this issue? His silence is proof that the BRS and the BJP have a tactical understanding," Revanth Reddy alleged.

He claimed that the BRS and the BJP were playing cheap politics to defeat the Congress in Lok Sabha polls in the state. "The BJP and the BRS are trying to mislead the people. Modi wants to seek votes saying that they initiated action against Kavitha for involvement in the scam and KCR wants to seek votes on the sympathy factor that his daughter was illegally jailed," he added.

Revanth Reddy demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rao stop these "political dramas" and seek votes on the basis of what they had done for the state in the last 10 years. “Since they have nothing major to show, they are playing cheap politics to mislead people,” he alleged.





"Earlier BRS leaders used to say that Modi would come first followed by the ED to any state, wherever elections are scheduled. Yesterday, Modi and ED came on the same day," Revanth Reddy said, and alleged that some investigation agencies like the I-T and the ED were acting like the frontal organisations of the BJP.



