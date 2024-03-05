CM orders vigilance probe into sheep, cow scams

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday ordered a probe by the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) department into the irregularities in the implementation of sheep and cow distribution schemes during the BRS regime.

He directed officials to conduct a thorough investigation, right from the process of selection of beneficiaries to the purchase and distribution of sheep, with findings indicating corruption to be promptly forwarded to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The Chief Minister took the decision at a review of the animal husbandry department at the Secretariat, after perusing through the CAG audit that highlighted irregularities in the sheep scheme.

The ACB has so far grilled accused officers D. Ravi, assistant director, Area Veterinary Hospital, Kamareddy; M. Aditya Kesav Sai, assistant director, District Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Officer (AHO), Medchal; Pasula Raghupathi Reddy, district groundwater officer, Ranga Reddy and Sangu Ganesh, deputy director, adult education department in police custody. The ACB may also serve notice to a senior officer of the animal husbandry department to question him and ascertain his role in diverting government funds.

Officials said key accused Syed Mohidoddin and Syed Ikramuddin Ahmed — both of whom are on the run — allegedly offered huge bribes to officers for creating benami accounts and diverting the funds. At that time, files pertaining to the schemes that were held by animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav’s OSD Kalyan Kumar were stolen. A case was registered at Nampally police station in this regard.

In the review, Revanth Reddy raised concerns over funds being diverted to personal accounts and questioned the suspension of loan disbursement by the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) due to irregularities. The Chief Minister also inquired into the delay in distributing sheep to beneficiaries who had made partial payments.

Revanth Reddy also acknowledged the accumulated arrears of Rs 203 crores in incentive payments to dairy farmers for over three years and instructed officials to ensure regular disbursement of incentives starting April, with payments facilitated through a streamlined process.

To enhance veterinary services, the Chief Minister proposed establishing veterinary hospitals in every mandal and continuing mobile veterinary clinic services. He emphasised the utilisation of Central funds for various schemes.

Revanth Reddy suggested implementing a weightage system for recruitment, giving preference to candidates with prior experience within the department. He recommended aligning the recruitment practices on the lines of the health department.