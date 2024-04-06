CM Jagan to Whirlwind Election Campaign After MSBY

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to intensify the election campaign in four to six Assembly constituencies per day after the completion of the ongoing Memantha Siddham Bus Yatra (MSBY).

He reviewed the Memantha Siddham Bus Yatra and public meetings in the Yatra camp with YSRC leaders at Chintareddypalem in the Nellore district on Friday.

He discussed the salient points of the YSRC manifesto that is likely to be released on Telugu New Year Ugadi. “Only schemes that are possible will be included in the manifesto, he said.

The Memantha Siddham Bus yatra has already been successfully conducted in YSR Kadapa, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati districts and it entered the Nellore district.

Jagan Mohan Reddy gave a break to the Yatra on Friday and reviewed the 2024 election atmosphere.

He started the Siddham election campaign on March 27 at Idupulapaya and continued the mega campaigns, interactions and public meetings in eight districts of Rayalaseema region.

Jagan Mohan Reddy planned to tour 21 districts under MSBY excluding the rest of districts where Siddham mega meetings were conducted. He has to tour another 13 districts in the coming days.

According to party sources, as soon as the bus tour is over across the state, whirlwind tours are going to be undertaken by the CM in the rest of the constituencies.

Jagan Mohan Reddy would take part in face-to-face interactions with the people in the constituencies he was visiting. Along with this, a huge public meeting will be held at the end of the campaign every day till the completion of the election rounds by the CM.

Before the 2019 elections, Jagan Mohan Reddy toured all the constituencies in the name of Praja Sankalpa Yatra. The problems and aspirations of the people in the respective constituencies were identified.

Now, the CM would visit four to six constituencies every day and participate in the interactions, group discussions and public meetings. He is likely to tour the districts in a special helicopter.

During the review meeting, party leaders told the CM that asking the beneficiaries to go to the bank and check their bank statements to know about the benefits they received from the YSRC government through DBT schemes has been turned into a big weapon in the election campaign. “The bank statements are showing the extent of benefits each beneficiary got,” they said.