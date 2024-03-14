CM Jagan likely to release final list of YSRC candidates soon

VIJAYAWADA: The Muhurat is believed to have been fixed for release of the final lists of YSRC candidates for the Assembly and LS polls by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya on March 16.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to visit Idupulapaya and release the list, just as he did for the 2019 elections. As president of the YSRC, he conducted elaborate exercises for selection of candidates and fielding them in advance as incharges and coordinators for the mega 2024 elections.



Jagan Mohan Reddy released the first list of YSRC probables on December 11 and continuously released further lists.



He released the latest 12th list on March 12, ending the suspense on the allocation of the Assembly seat to industries minister Gudivada Amarnath, who was given Gajuwaka while appointing Guntur mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu as Chilakaluripta Assembly segment incharge.



Health minister Vidadala Rajini, who represented Chilakaluripeta, has been shifted to Guntur West.



Jagan Mohan Reddy is making changes in several Assembly and Parliament segments in the context of formation of the alliance between Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and BJP. For instance, he changed the Gajuwaka incharge and appointed Amarnath there.



Till now, the CM released 12 lists of YSRC aspirants, of which names for 77 Assembly and 23 Parliament segments were announced.



YSRC sources said Jagan Mohan Reddy will announce the full list of candidates with 175 names for the Assembly seats and 25 names for the LS seats.



The YSRC candidates for the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be announced at YSR Ghat. Notably, during the 2019 elections, Jagan Mohan Reddy announced the list of candidates from Idupulapaya.



As the TD-JS-BJP alliance would announce its second list on March 15, the YSRC high command is likely to make a few changes, if needed, to match with the new line-up. Jagan Mohan Reddy will announce the complete list on March 16 at YSRC Ghat and start the election campaign.



YSRC sources said Jagan Mohan Reddy always starts his election campaigns from north Andhra. Now also, Jagan Mohan Reddy, who held the Siddham mega meetings, is ready to roar from Uttarandhra by starting the election campaign from the same region.



Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to start the campaigning from Ichhapuram in Srikakulam district on March 18. It seems Jagan Mohan Reddy may participate in the campaign in Vijayawada West and Nellore Rural on the same day.



The YSRC high command is designing a schedule so that the CM can participate in two or three public meetings and road shows every day. The party leaders have already discussed the route map.

